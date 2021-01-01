Kylie Jenner files restraining order after man allegedly jumps mansion fence

Kylie Jenner has filed for a restraining order after a man allegedly jumped over her fence.



Last week, the man allegedly approached the 24-year-old's mansion, asking to get in touch with her. When the reality star's security team asked him to leave, he allegedly came back later, reportedly setting off fireworks outside of the property before jumping the fence.



Police officers were quick to respond to the incident and the man was not able to get to the inner part of the property, reports TMZ. The man has been charged with felony vandalism after damaging the cosmetic mogul's security gate.



Jenner, who recently announced she is expecting her second child, was not home at the time of the incident.



This is the second restraining order Jenner has been granted this year. In April, a judge in Los Angeles granted her a protective order against a man who tried to swim naked in her sister Kendall's pool, which also extended protection to their mother, Kris Jenner.