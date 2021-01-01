Pete Davidson pokes fun at Met Gala look during Saturday Night Live premiere

Pete Davidson roasted his Met Gala look during Saturday Night Live’s season premiere over the weekend.



The 27-year-old comedian appeared on show’s Weekend Update segment to talk about claims that the Met Gala is “elitist”. Davidson immediately went in on his Thom Browne look, which included a black midi dress, white blazer, and round sunglasses.



“That’s a cool dress,” the comedian said of the outfit. “I looked like James Bond at a quinceanera. I looked like one of the Three Blind Mice sold fentanyl.”



The Staten Island native then leaned into the gender-fluid aspect of his personal style, joking that he does it to make his family “uncomfortable”.



“The truth is, I already wear a dress or paint my nails sometimes just because I love making my uncles uncomfortable,” he continued. “When my Uncle Steve saw it, he was like, ‘Hey, I don’t get it but whatever makes you happy, all right? You’re still welcome in my house. I’ll just put the seat down when you’re over!’”



Davidson also used his fashion sense to pay tribute to former Weekend Update host Norm Macdonald, who passed away last month after a nine-year battle with cancer. During the segment, he sported a Stay Cool NYC T-shirt with the comedian’s face surrounded by angel wings.



Before signing off for the night, the King of Staten Island star landed one last joke about the look, noting: “I look like Tilda Swinton on casual Friday.”