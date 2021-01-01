Heidi Klum cancels annual Halloween party due to Covid-19

Heidi Klum has cancelled her annual Halloween party for the second year in a row.



Due to the ongoing pandemic, Klum felt the annual spooky extravaganza - known for its massive guest list and elaborate costuming - would be "insensitive".



"With everything happening in the world right now, I feel like it's still too early for me to feel okay having a party," the 48-year-old explained to TooFab. "So I will not do that this year again. Like last year, I feel like it's insensitive of me to do that. I don't want anyone to get hurt because of we're having fun on my dime so I don't want to do that."



Last year, the America's Got Talent judge replaced the shindig with something just as creative - a horror film starring her husband, Tom Kaulitz, and her four children, Leni, 17, Henry, 16, Johan, 14, and Lou, 11. Shot at home, the short film - called Heidi Does Halloween - showed the family turning into zombie-mummies, made out of toilet paper they stockpiled at the beginning of the pandemic.



Although the event is cancelled this year, the model said she's already working on the next bash.



"I kind of want to sit out one more year but I definitely, I'm already working on something, because I'm also a creative person, and I live for that, that's why I get up every morning because I love it," she stated.