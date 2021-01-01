Shannen Doherty wins insurance lawsuit over fire-damaged house

Shannen Doherty has been awarded $6.3 million (£4.6 million) after suing her insurance company over her fire-damaged home.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 actress filed a civil lawsuit against State Farm insurance last year in which she accused them of refusing to pay out enough money under her policy to restore her Malibu, California home after it was damaged by the Woolsey wildfires in 2018.

After a bitter back and forth, the case went to trial and a jury found that the company's failure to pay policy benefits was "unreasonable and without proper cause", according to Sky News.

The amount she has been awarded covers the damage to the house and property as well as emotional distress and legal fees.

State Farm officials said in a statement they were "disappointed" by the decision and were considering appealing the verdict.

The 50-year-old announced in February 2020 that she had been diagnosed with stage four cancer a year prior, and explained that she only came forward with her diagnosis as it would be mentioned in court documents relating to the State Farm lawsuit.

The actress shared a health update during an appearance on Good Morning America on Monday, revealing how she's still able to work at full capacity.

"A lot of people who get diagnosed with Stage 4, they sort of get written off. It's assumed that they cannot work or they can't work at their full capacity, and that is not true... That is something that I would really like for people to stop assuming and give us a chance to prove them wrong," she said, before going on to explain why she dislikes the term "bucket list".

"I like to say that those are goals because a bucket list almost feels like things you check off before you die and I never want to operate like that, I just want to operate as I don't have things to check off because I'm going to keep fighting to stay alive," she stated.

Doherty was previously diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015 and announced she was in remission in 2017.