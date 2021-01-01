Emily Ratajkowski frustrated by 'leaked' book excerpts

Emily Ratajkowski has accused editors at a U.K. newspaper of leaking passages from her upcoming book.

Earlier this week, reporters at The Sunday Times revealed that in one of the essays for her book, titled My Body, the model/entrepreneur accuses Robin Thicke of groping her while they were on the set of the Blurred Lines music video in 2013.

However, in an interview with Extra, Ratajkowski claimed that the excerpt had been released without her permission.

"What's frustrating is I didn't come out with it, it was leaked," she revealed.

In The Sunday Times' report, editors stated that Diane Martel, director of the music video, had recalled "screaming" at Thicke over his behaviour, which caused the him to "sheepishly" apologise. Ratajkowski resumed filming following the alleged encounter.

The song itself faced controversy upon its release, with claims that the hit glorified rape culture in its chorus, which repeats, "I know you want it." The backlash caused it to be banned from being played in some night clubs and university campuses.

"It's been hard for me, I really like to have control over my image and I wrote this book of essays to share the whole story and all sides of it," the 30-year-old continued. "I feel like it turns into a clickbait frenzy and all of a sudden, words like 'sexual assault' and 'allegations' are getting thrown around rather than people reading the actual essay... I'm just looking forward to when people will be able hear things in my own words."

In the essay, as reported by The Times, Ratajkowski noted that she believed going into the Blurred Lines shoot that the song was supposed to flip gender roles, showing women in the position of power. However, following the alleged incident with Thicke, she felt she was merely a "mannequin".

"Everything I talk about is about the evolution of my politics and it's not some big reveal, it's not some crazy thing, it's a part of a larger essay," she concluded. "I'm just excited for people to hold nuance and understand that."

Thicke has not yet addressed the allegations.

My Body, which has been described as a "profoundly personal exploration of feminism, sexuality, and power," is slated for release on 9 November.