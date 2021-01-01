Kanye West helping Kim Kardashian ahead of Saturday Night Live debut – report

Kanye West is reportedly helping his ex-wife Kim Kardashian prepare for her Saturday Night Live debut.

According to Page Six, the 44-year-old rapper is “secretly” aiding Kardashian get ready for her upcoming hosting gig. West has performed as the musical guest on the show seven times since 2005.

A source speaking to the publication said that the reality star is “nervous” to host the programme, which will see her acting in comedy sketches. They reported that West is “quietly advising her on her performance, her opening monologue, even her costumes for the show.”

Rehearsals for the legendary sketch show start on Wednesdays, with performers and writers working long hours to put together an hour-long episode. Leading up to the gig, Kardashian admitted on Instagram that she feels “the pressure” after Debra Messing tweeted that she wasn’t sure why the SKIMS founder was selected to host.

“Why Kim Kardashian? I mean, I know she is a cultural icon, but SNL has hosts, generally, who are performers who are there to promote a film, TV show, or album launch,” the Will & Grace star wrote.

The collaboration between the estranged couple further fuels rumours that the two are reconciling after Kardashian filed for divorce in February after seven years of marriage. Since the move, Kim has appeared at West’s concerts to promote his tenth studio album, Donda, even sporting a wedding dress on stage as the pair re-enacted their big day. The effort is allegedly part of a plan to keep a “united front” through the split and to benefit their four children – North, eight, Saint, five, Chicago, three, and two-year-old Psalm.