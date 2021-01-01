Phoebe Dynevor 'full of anxiety' after finding fame on Bridgerton

Phoebe Dynevor has candidly spoken about her struggles with anxiety after finding fame on TV show Bridgerton.

The British actress shot to stardom after the period drama series, in which she plays Daphne Bridgerton, was released on Netflix late last year.

In light of the success of the show, Phoebe has now revealed that the pressures of celebrity have been overwhelming at times.

"I worry about everything," she admitted in an interview for the November 2021 issue of Harper's Bazaar U.K. "I'm full of anxiety. I have a fear of failure, letting someone down, contradicting myself."

But to help her cope with being in the public eye, Phoebe explained that she focuses on relaxing and finding some quiets moments for herself when off-duty.

"I meditate, I have a therapist, I walk every day. There are things I do to ground myself, because it's quite hectic at the moment," the 26-year-old continued. "I'm a bit of a loner...I have always been very self-sufficient, which is why I live in the middle of nowhere when all my friends are in south London. Basically, I'm an old woman in a 26-year-old's body."