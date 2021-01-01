Willow Smith reveals stalker broke into her home while she was on vacation

Willow Smith has revealed a stalker broke into her home while she was on vacation.



During this week’s instalment of Red Table Talk, the web show hosted by Willow, her mother Jada Pinkett Smith, and her grandmother Adrienne Banfield-Norris, she opened up about how the incident left her shaken.



"Cyberstalking is a little bit more insidious and scary," she explained. "This guy was doing that to me. And he was actually doing that to me for a couple of years, actually. He basically got my patterns. During December when we were gone for a family vacation, he actually came to my house and broke in while we were away. Crazy, crazy times."



Earlier this year, Willow was granted a restraining order against 38-year-old Walter James Whaley. The man had allegedly climbed a fence to gain access to her Los Angeles property at Christmas and appeared to be looking for a way to enter her house, according to legal documents obtained by TMZ.



Before the incident, Whaley had allegedly been messaging Willow on social media, telling her he wanted to marry her and start a family. She claimed a private investigator she hired discovered Whaley is a convicted sex offender. At the time of the incident, a member of her security staff called the police but Whaley had left the scene by the time they arrived. Cops apprehended him later.



Photos of the incident provided by Willow appear to show Whaley on her property. The judge ruled that he must ?cease contact with the singer and stay at least 100 yards away from her at all times.