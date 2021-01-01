Jeffrey Wright: Robert Pattinson's Batman is 'badass'

Jeffrey Wright says that Robert Pattinson will be a "badass" Batman.

The 55-year-old actor has been cast Gotham City Police Commissioner James Gordon in Matt Reeves' 'The Batman', which will see the 'Twilight' actor make his debut at the superhero, and believes audiences will be impressed by Robert's take on the character.

Jeffrey told Entertainment Tonight: "Robert is gonna do his thing, and we were working within a Matt Reeves vision, so you know, Robert is doing what Robert does and it's gonna be pretty badass I think."

The 'Westworld' actor explained that he and Robert forged a bond on set to represent the dynamic between Batman and his ally in the police force.

He said: "I loved working with him, I love his take and his energy and the way that he kind of brought different levels to different parts of the story. And we work off of one another.

"I just tried to give him Gordon things, and he did his Batman thing."

Jeffrey has also reprised his role as Felix Leiter in the 'James Bond' movie 'No Time To Die' and is pleased to appear alongside Daniel Craig in his final film as 007.

He explained: "I am glad to have been on this little journey. This is the third one I have done, was there at the start when Daniel kicked it off, and I have just really enjoyed watching him take on the responsibility of this thing and just kind of grow into it.

"There was a lot of weird stuff being said at the start when he got this role, about how he would do and what would become of the franchise, and he just rocked it."

Wright has also praised Daniel for making the role of 007 "his own" and leaving the long-running franchise in a stronger position than when he first took the part.

The star said: "He has just taken it and made it his own, and he has left it in, I think, in a stronger place than it was when he got there, so I am really proud of what he has done, and really proud to have been a part of it, and now to seal it off at the end, is really cool."