Reality TV star Kaitlynn Carter welcomes first child

Kaitlynn Carter is a new mum.

Back in June, The Hills: New Beginnings star announced that she was expecting her first child with boyfriend Kristopher Brock.

On Thursday, Carter took to Instagram to announce the arrival of her baby boy.

"Our chunky little guy, Rowan Carter Brock, was born 9/30/21 at 2:53am, 8 lbs 4 oz," she captioned a photo of her breastfeeding little Rowan. "Everyone is happy and healthy and so in love."

The reality TV personality was previously married to Brody Jenner but the pair decided to "amicably separate" in August 2019, one year after their Bali wedding. Carter went on to enjoy a two-month fling with Miley Cyrus in 2019 after the popstar had split from husband Liam Hemsworth.

The 33-year-old began dating fashion designer Brock last year. He is already father to six-year-old son Charlie from his marriage to Brock Collection co-founder Laura Vassar.