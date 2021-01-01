Rami Malek took Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge off-guard with babysitting offer

Rami Malek once caught Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge off-guard with a babysitting offer.



During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the Mr Robot star recalled meeting Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge in 2018 shortly after the arrival of their third child, Prince Louis.



"They work so hard to get to know everybody," the actor said. "Who's done whatever film they've done, their past films, and you can see they've done their homework. I just looked at Princess Kate at one point, and I said, 'This must be exhausting.' And she said, 'Why?' I said, 'You just had a baby, right?' I think she was taken aback."



Malek explained the British royal then asked him how he was, but he brought the question back to her, asking how she was doing after having a baby. The actor remembered her giving him a look of acknowledgement "in the most regal, elegant way".



"Imagine, you're dressed to the nines, have to talk to all these actors. They're so careful but it's so cool because I think I caught her off-guard for a second," he continued. "And I had that look - in the most elegant way - that yes, it is a lot having a kid."



The Bohemian Rhapsody star said that he extended an offer to babysit.



"The funniest thing about that was I said, 'You know, if you ever need a day off - some time off - I'm back-up for you," Malek recalled. "She's like, 'What do you mean?' I said, 'I can babysit for you - you guys go out, have a good time.'"



Malek recently reunited with the couple at the premiere of No Time to Die, the 25th instalment of the James Bond series where he plays villain Lyutsifer Safin opposite Daniel Craig.



"I think after seeing the movie, they're not going to want you to babysit at all," Kimmel joked.