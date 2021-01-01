Bill Skarsgard starring in Boy Kills World

Bill Skarsgard will lead the cast of 'Boy Kills World'.

The 31-year-old actor will feature alongside Samara Weaving and martial arts expert Yayan Ruhian in the action movie that takes place in a dystopian fever dream reality.

Bill has been cast as the protagonist Boy, a deaf mute who has a vibrant imagination. After his family is murdered, he escapes to the jungle and is trained by a mysterious shaman to repress his childish imagination and become an instrument of death.

Samara will portray the assassin June 27 while Yayan will feature as Boy's mentor.

The German filmmaker Moritz Mohr will make his feature directorial debut on the movie, which is being produced by Sam Raimi through his Raimi Productions company along with Roy Lee for Vertigo Entertainment.

The screenplay has been written by Arend Remmers and Tyler Burton Smith while Nancy Nayor is responsible for casting. The movie is set to shoot in South Africa.

CAA Media Finance are representing domestic rights and have arranged funding for the project with Nthibah Pictures and Hammerstone Studios.

Raimi commented: "I am thrilled to be partnering up again with Roy Lee on Moritz Mohr's 'Boy Kills World'. Moritz has a brilliant sense for action, humour and world building that I just cannot wait for the world to see.

"We are excited to be collaborating with Nthibah and Hammerstone to bring Moritz's unique film to life."

Simon Swart, CEO of Nthibah Pictures, added: "'Boy Kills World' is set in a distinct dystopian world, combining real world themes with a stylised look that is fresh, cool and original, borrowing from the best of graphic novels.

"With a script that combines wild innovative action sequences, a sense of humour and a lot of crazy, this film has the potential to be a worldwide hit and potential franchise property."