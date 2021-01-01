Kim Kardashian jokes sketch comedy will be 'so easy' in Saturday Night Live promo

Kim Kardashian West has joked sketch comedy is "easy" ahead of her Saturday Night Live debut.

To promote her appearance on the show this weekend, the 40-year-old fronted a promo alongside cast member Cecily Strong and Halsey, who is set to perform as the musical guest.

"Hi, I'm Kim Kardashian West, and I'm hosting SNL this week with Halsey," the SKIMS founder stated in the teaser, in which she is seen wearing a purple velvet bodysuit.

Strong, who has been a cast member since 2012, asked Kardashian whether she was "nervous" to do sketch comedy.

"Why? I don't have to write sketches, do I?" Kardashian asked. "Memorise lines?"

In response, the 27-year-old singer said that there will be cue cards.

"Everyone else won't look as good as me, will they?" Kardashian questioned the two, to which the comedy star replied with an authoritative, "No, absolutely not."

"This is so easy," the mother-of-four joked.

Earlier this week, Kardashian admitted on Instagram that she feels "the pressure" after Debra Messing recently tweeted that she wasn't sure why the reality TV star was selected to host.

"Why Kim Kardashian? I mean, I know she is a cultural icon, but SNL has hosts, generally, who are performers who are there to promote a film, TV show, or album launch," the Will & Grace star questioned.