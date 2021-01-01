Jake Gyllenhaal has moved on from competing with sister Maggie

Jake Gyllenhaal no longer feels like he has to compete with his older sister Maggie.

The Donnie Darko actor, who is three years younger than The Dark Knight actress, used to feel a sense of competition between himself and his sister when it came to their Hollywood careers, but he has moved passed his desire "to win" and now wants her to have every success.

"Every family, every sibling, have been through a lot together," he told IndieWire. "We somehow found ourselves in the same business, having grown up with two parents who were incredible teachers in storytelling (who) were also, admittedly, competitive with each other. So that behaviour was part of the model we were shown. And I'm her little brother. It's within my nature to always want to support her, I would walk through fire for her, but it's also my nature to want to win. But we have moved passed that competition. I can honestly say that all I want is for her to win and it fills my heart to watch her killing it."

Jake has been supporting Maggie on the film festival circuit as she unveils her directorial debut The Lost Daughter, and he said "it was definitely a moment of great pride and joy" when she won Best Screenplay for the film at the Venice Film Festival last month.

The siblings are developing a limited series together and they've got each other's backs every step of the way.

"Of course, I can f**king count on her. She's a beast. I knew it the whole way along," he said. "Maggie is a leader. And as a producer, it's everything you want. You don't have to do much at all. The magic is happening. Because this person is a fierce magic maker."