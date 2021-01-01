Ryan Gosling struggled to 'entertain' daughters during Covid-19 lockdown

Ryan Gosling has admitted he struggled to keep his daughters entertained during the coronavirus lockdown.

During an interview with GQ at an event to promote his new partnership with TAG Heuer, the La La Land actor confessed that he and longtime partner Eva Mendes found parenting their daughters Esmeralda, seven, and five-year-old Amada, at home during the pandemic to be exhausting.

"Our kids are young, so it was a tough time for them to be separated from other kids and not being able to see family and whatnot," he noted, before adding jokingly: "So, we did our best to entertain them. I think Eva and I did more acting in quarantine than we have in our whole careers."

Elsewhere in the conversation, Ryan revealed that Eva once gifted him a watch to mark a special moment in his life.

"For my first Father's Day, Eva gave me a watch," the 40-year-old continued. "The brand doesn't matter. The symbol was what mattered. It meant, you're on the clock now."