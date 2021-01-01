Paris Hilton and Carter Reum kick off pre-wedding celebrations in Las Vegas

Paris Hilton and her fiance Carter Reum kicked off their wedding festivities with a joint bachelor and bachelorette party in Las Vegas over the weekend.

The socialite and businessman, who got engaged in February, took a private jet to Sin City to celebrate their upcoming nuptials with their close friends and family, including Hilton's sister Nicky, brother-in-law James Rothschild, brother Barron, sister-in-law Tessa, and parents Kathy and Rick as well as Reum's brother Courtney.

The bash was heavily documented on social media by Hilton and her guests, with posts showing them being collected from the airport in a red Rolls-Royce. The weekend-long celebration also involved a night at "immersive playground" AREA15 and Zouk Nightclub inside Resorts World Las Vegas, where the couple and their guests stayed.

Hilton wore a variety of different outfits over the weekend, including a pink dress with matching sunglasses that read "bride", a sash that read "bride to be" and a tiara. She also wore a white minidress, a white swimsuit featuring the words "wifey for lifey" in pink, and a yellow maxi dress.

Guests were given cans of "drunk in love rose" or "on cloud wine" featuring a photo of Hilton covered in gold body glitter on the outside and the words "Paris's bachelorette in Las Vegas".

The entrepreneur hasn't revealed exactly when she'll be walking down the aisle, but she confirmed to Entertainment Tonight last month that she's found her dress and the wedding is "very soon...(in) a few weeks".

The ceremony is being filmed for her upcoming reality show Paris in Love.