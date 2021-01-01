Jamie Lynn Spears to reflect on 'personal struggles' in new memoir

Jamie Lynn Spears is to open up about her "personal struggles" in a new memoir.

In July, it was reported that the Sweet Magnolias actress was gearing up to unveil the book, tentatively titled I Must Confess: Family, Fame, and Figuring It Out, but her publisher later declared information circulating about the work - including its title - to be "incorrect and incomplete".

On Monday, Jamie Lynn took to Instagram to unveil the official title, Things I Should Have Said, and the cover image.

In the accompanying caption, Britney Spears's younger sister revealed that she started writing after her daughter Maddie, now aged 13, almost drowned in an ATV (quad bike) accident in February 2017.

"I felt a strong conviction to share my story, but there was a lot of personal work and healing that had to happen before I could share my truth the proper way," the 30-year-old commented. "I've spent my whole life believing that I had to pretend to be perfect, even when I wasn't, so for the first time I am opening up about my own mental health, because this process challenged me to have to be painfully honest with myself, and face a lot of hard things, that I normally would have just glossed right over, like I was taught to. I owe it to myself, my younger self, and to my daughters to be an example that you should never edit yourself or your truth to please anyone else."

Jamie Lynn went on to insist that she still has "a lot of learning" to do, but feels as if penning the memoir offered her some closure. And she is hopeful her story offers hope to people who may have "lost their voice" or are "trying to break an unhealthy cycle in their life".

"Which is why, I'm so happy to announce that a portion of my book proceeds will be going to @thisismybrave because I know how scary it can be to share personal struggles, especially if you don't feel you have the support or a safe space to do so, and they are doing amazing work to support and encourage people as they bravely share their experiences," she continued. "Last but certainly not least, I want you all to know, YOU matter, YOUR story matters, YOU are enough, and don't ever let this world try to convince you otherwise."

Jamie Lynn's memoir comes after the former Zoey 101 star begged fans of the Toxic hitmaker to quit the "death threats" levelled at her family over her sibling's controversial conservatorship case.