Megan Fox found what her 'heart was searching for' with Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox is adamant Machine Gun Kelly is her "soulmate".

The Jennifer's Body actress began dating the musician in mid-2020, after they met on the set of the movie Midnight in the Switchgrass.

Reflecting on their romance in a new interview for GQ Style, Megan revealed she wasn't looking for a relationship, having recently split from ex-husband Brian Austin Green, with whom she shares three children.

"(I was) definitely open (to) love, but I did not anticipate walking right into my soulmate like that," she told the publication. "I was obviously over the way I had been living, and those paths lined up, those doors opened. It was (as if) all the obstacles that had kept us apart all those years (had been removed) and we were able to finally intersect."

Megan went on to claim she has found her "soul's reflection" in Kelly, real name Colson Baker, and can be her authentic self with him.

"I recognise so much of myself in him, and vice versa, and that locked-up part of me that I had put away. I'd always felt like there was that thing missing, that I'd given up on, that you're always seeking," the star continued. "But then you meet the person that completes that for you and you're like, 'Oh, this is what my heart was searching for. That's what that beacon was this whole time.'"