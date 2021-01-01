Zendaya gushes over 'charismatic' Tom Holland in rare comments

Zendaya has described Tom Holland as "very charismatic" in a new interview.



The Spider-Man: Homecoming co-stars have been rumoured to be dating for several years, and in July, were photographed kissing in Los Angeles.



While Zendaya didn't comment on her relationship status in a conversation for the November 2021 issue of InStyle magazine, she did gush over the actor.



"He's a fun time," she smiled. "Very charismatic, can make anybody feel comfortable and have a good laugh and a good chat. A good chat - I sound so British."



Zendaya went on to commend the way in which Tom "really loves" playing Spider-Man.



"In an actor way, I appreciate that he really loves being Spider-Man. It's a lot of pressure - you take on the role of a superhero wherever you go. To the little kid who walks by, you are Spider-Man. I think he handled that so well. And seeing him at work, even though he's not a Virgo, he is a perfectionist," the 25-year-old laughed, before recalling: "Our director allowed me to come in every day (of the shoot), and it was cool to see how he cares so much about his work and making it right. I watched him do a fight scene all day, which is exhausting. He'd do a move, come back to the monitors, watch it, and say, 'I can do that better.' I'd be like, 'Dude, you got it.' But he wants us to be perfect, and I really appreciate that."