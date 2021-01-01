Howie Mandel shows off underwear during appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Howie Mandel humorously displayed his underwear during the latest episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Earlier this year, Ellen revealed that the 2021-2022 season of her long-running talk show would be the last.

On Tuesday's episode, the 65-year-old insisted he is mourning the news, which will leave a "void".

"You share, and you're generous, and you're kind. There's going to be void, I don't know what to say," Mandel began, before sharing that he has appeared on the daytime programme 40 times - more than any other show. "It's a highlight to my week when I show up here. And not only that, you've given so much, not just to the audience, to the people who show up here.

"Look, I got a shirt," the comedian continued. "And you know what I was thinking... where am I going to get my underpants, Ellen? Because I always wear your underpants. I'm wearing your underpants today."

Mandel then pulled down his trousers to reveal striped boxer briefs, which he revealed were from the host's lifestyle brand.

"This is not a joke," he laughed. "This is serious! She's leaving and I don't want to go into Target and buy a three-pack."