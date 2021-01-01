Dwayne Johnson regrets making feud with Fast & Furious co-star Vin Diesel public

Dwayne Johnson has regrets about the way he handled his feud with Vin Diesel.

The tension between Johnson and Diesel began on the set of The Fate of the Furious in 2016, when the Jungle Cruise actor called out an unnamed male co-star in a now-deleted Instagram post.

Reflecting on the moment in an interview for Vanity Fair, Johnson recalled that he wasn't having the "best day" when he uploaded the message, and wouldn't repeat the move.

"It caused a firestorm. Yet interestingly enough... (it was) as if every single crew member found their way to me and either quietly thanked me or sent me a note. But, yeah, it wasn't my best day, sharing that. I shouldn't have shared that. Because at the end of the day, that goes against my DNA. I don't share things like that," he commented. "And I take care of that kind of bulls**t away from the public. They don't need to know that. That's why I say it wasn't my best day...I meant what I said. For sure. I mean what I say when I say it. But to express it publicly was not the right thing to do."

Johnson went on to note that a "meeting of clarity" took place between himself and Diesel in a trailer while they were making the film, and they agreed that they are "philosophically two different people, and we approach the business of moviemaking in two very different ways".

While promoting The Fate of the Furious sequel, F9, in June, Diesel explained in a chat with Men's Health that he took a "tough love" approach with Johnson to get his performance to "where it needed to be".

In response to those comments, the superstar insisted that he "laughed hard".

"I go into every project giving it my all. And if I feel that there's some things that need to be squared away and handled and taken care of, then I do it. And it's just that simple. So when I read that, just like everybody else, I laughed. I laughed hard. We all laughed," the 49-year-old smiled.