Jennifer Lawrence to star in comedy No Hard Feelings

Jennifer Lawrence has signed up to star in the edgy comedy No Hard Feelings.

According to Deadline, The Hunger Games actress will lead the edgy comic vehicle, which will be directed by Gene Stupnitsky, who served as a writer and co-executive producer on the U.S. version of The Office and made his feature directorial debut with the 2019 raunchy comedy Good Boys.

No Hard Feelings is set in Montauk, a hamlet in Long Island, New York and is described as a raucous R-rated comedy in a similar vein to Tom Cruise's 1983 film Risky Business and the 2011 Cameron Diaz movie Bad Teacher, which Stupnitsky co-wrote with his frequent collaborator Lee Eisenberg.

Bosses at Sony Pictures won the deal for the movie, which will be co-written by Stupnitsky and John Phillips, in a competitive situation after agreeing to pay "a sizeable sum" and give the film an exclusive theatrical release.

In addition to the leading role, Lawrence will also serve as a producer on the movie alongside Alex Saks, Marc Provissiero, Naomi Odenkirk and Justine Polsky. Phillips will be an executive producer.

The actress, who is currently expecting her first child, had a hiatus from acting following 2019's X-Men: Dark Phoenix and will make her comeback in December with Adam McKay's ensemble comedy Don't Look Up.

It's unclear when she will shoot No Hard Feelings as she has a batch of projects in the pipeline. She has signed on for two Paolo Sorrentino films - Mob Girl and a biopic about legendary talent agent Sue Mengers - and is set to reunite with McKay on Bad Blood, in which she'll play controversial Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes.