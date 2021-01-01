Jamie Lee Curtis pays tribute to mother Janet Leigh at Halloween Kills premiere

Jamie Lee Curtis honoured her mother Janet Leigh's iconic Psycho costume at the Halloween Kills premiere on Tuesday night.

For the screening of the latest instalment of the horror franchise held at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles, guests were invited to dress up in costume, and Curtis stepped out in a replica of the pale blue dress and blonde wig that her mum wore to portray Marion Crane in the 1960 thriller directed by Alfred Hitchcock.

"I am honouring my beautiful late mama, Janet Leigh, but... it's a little more meta than that," she told Entertainment Tonight. "I am actually going as Scarlett Johansson as Janet Leigh in the (2012) movie Hitchcock. It's meta because we never knew what colour Janet Leigh's dress was because it was a black-and-white movie.

"But now because of the Hitchcock movie, we know it was pale blue," the 62-year-old continued, noting that she made to splash some fake blood on the outfit so fans would get the reference. "I was worried you would see this and just think I looked like a '50s housewife. So, I thought, you know, maybe I need a little bloody shower curtain."

Halloween Kills, in which Curtis reprises her role as Laurie Strode, is set to hit U.S. cinemas on 15 October.

Hollywood icon Leigh died at the age of 77 in 2004.