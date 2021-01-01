Khloe Kardashian has more 'empathy' for Kris Jenner since becoming a parent

Khloe Kardashian has much more "empathy" for her mother Kris Jenner ever since she became a parent herself.

The reality TV personality had some intense arguments with her mum, which were captured on the Kardashian-Jenner family's reality TV show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, over the years.

But for the November 2021 issue of Health magazine, Khloe opened up about how becoming a mum to daughter True Thompson, whom she shares with basketball star Tristan Thompson, in 2018 has helped her bond differently with Kris, 65, and her siblings.

"Kourtney was the first one to be a parent. It would be like, 'Why are you late?' But now, it's like, 'OK, I get it.' There are things that you can't understand until you are a parent," she said. "My relationship with my mom is so much better, too. I have so much more empathy and compassion - it's like, wait, you had six kids?!"

In addition to Kourtney and Khloe, Kris also had Kim and Rob Kardashian with late lawyer Robert Kardashian, and shares Kendall and Kylie Jenner with Caitlyn Jenner.

And the Revenge Body star noted that she has a very different relationship with each of her siblings.

"It depends on the stages that the other siblings are in, in their lives. For example, Kourtney is so loved up (with boyfriend Travis Barker) right now, she's probably not the one I'm going to go rave with. You know what I mean? So, it really depends," the 37-year-old continued. "But the older I get, the more and more I realise what an incredible relationship I have with each one of my siblings. It's totally cheesy, but I am so in love with each one of them."