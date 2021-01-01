Jonah Hill pleads with fans to 'stop commenting' on his appearance

Jonah Hill has begged fans to stop making comments about his physical appearance.



In an Instagram post on Wednesday, the 37-year-old asked followers not to write remarks about his body, whether the comments were positive or negative.



"I know you mean well but I kindly ask that you not comment on my body," the Superbad star wrote in a note. "Good or bad I want to politely let you know it's not helpful and doesn't feel good. Much respect."



Hill has been shifting his message to self-love over the past few years. In August, he showed off a new shoulder tattoo of a yellow circle with the geometric hand surrounded by the words "BODY LOVE."



In 2018, the actor also shared his experience of being body-shamed when he was a child in his one-off publication, Inner Children.



"I became famous in my late teens and then spent most of my young-adult life listening to people say that I was fat and gross and unattractive," he said. "It's only in the last four years, writing and directing my movie Mid90s, that I've started to understand how much that hurt and got into my head."



And earlier this year, Hill shot back at editors of The Daily Mail for publishing photos of him surfing shirtless, noting that the photos were taken as a way to shame him.



"I don't think I ever took my shirt off in a pool until I was in my mid 30s even in front of family and friends," he wrote online in February. "Probably would have happened sooner if my childhood insecurities weren't exacerbated by years of public mockery about my body by press and interviewers. So, the idea that the media tries to play me by stalking me while surfing and printing photos like this and it can't phase (sic) me anymore is dope. I'm 37 and finally love and accept myself."