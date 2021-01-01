Daniel Craig drinks at gay bars to avoid 'aggressive' men in 'hetero bars'

Daniel Craig drinks at gay bars so he can avoid "aggressive" men in "hetero bars".



During an interview for the SiriusXM podcast Lunch with Bruce, the British actor revealed he is a long-time gay bar patron.



"I've been going to gay bars for as long as I can remember," the No Time To Die star explained. "One of the reasons, because I don't get into fights in gay bars that often... because the aggressive d**k swinging in hetero bars, I just got very sick of (it).



"As a kid because it was like...I don't want to end up eating in a punch-up," he continued. "And I did. That would happen quite a lot. And it would just be a good place to go. Everybody was chill, everybody."



Aside from enjoying the atmosphere, Craig, who has been married to his wife Rachel Weisz for over 10 years, said attending gay bars has helped him meet women in the past.



"You didn't really have to sort of state your sexuality. It was okay. And it was a very safe place to be," the 53-year-old concluded. "And I could meet girls there, cause there are a lot of girls there for exactly the same reason I was there. It was kind of ... an ulterior motive."