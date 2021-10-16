Patty Jenkins: WW3 is coming

Patty Jenkins has confirmed 'Wonder Woman 3' is in the works.

Following success both at the box office and on streaming service HBO Max with 'Wonder Woman 1984', the sequel to 2017's 'Wonder Woman', Patty will return to helm the third instalment in the DC Extended Universe franchise and Gal Gadot will reprise her role as the titular superheroine.

Speaking at DC Fandome on Saturday (16.10.21), Patty teased: “We’re super excited about 'Wonder Woman 3'. Gal (Gadot), who is so bummed about not being here, who’s the busiest person in the world, with now three little kids and shooting.

“We are all three very excited about some things coming up with 'Wonder Woman 3'.”

Original Wonder Woman actress, Lynda Carter, 70, added: “'Wonder Woman 3' is coming!”

Patty had previously cast doubt that she would be in charge of the third film.

The 50-year-old filmmaker had also suggested it could be a long time before the movie sees the light of day, especially given the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the movie industry, though it seems things are back on track now.

She said at the time: “It’s interesting, I actually came up with a story, and Geoff Johns and I beat out an entire story for 'Wonder Woman 3' that we were super fired up about, but I’ve never felt this way before as much as I do now."

She continued: “I don’t think I’m doing it next and so I have to sort of wait and see where we are in the world, you know? What I wanted to talk about in ['WW84'] was very prescient to what I was feeling and what you were sort of feeling was coming. So now I’m not sure. So much has changed in the world.”

Patty insisted she “still love[s] the story, I’m sure parts of it, would come over to it, but … I’m trying to say [to myself], ‘Don’t decide. Don’t fall in love with anything. What would Wonder Woman do now? Like, what are you craving Wonder Woman to do now in this world?’"