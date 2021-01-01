Jamie Lee Curtis: 'My mother Janet Leigh wouldn't have backed MeToo'

Jamie Lee Curtis thinks her mother, Janet Leigh, would not have taken to the MeToo movement calling out sexual harassment in the entertainment industry.



In a conversation for Interview Magazine with Melanie Griffith, the 62-year-old actress reminisced about her acting legend parent and her experiences working with Alfred Hitchcock. The 64-year-old asked Curtis about Hitchcock's treatment of her mother on the set of the 1960 horror classic, Psycho.



"I don't think Janet would have ever acknowledged if there was any bad behavior," the Halloween Kills star began. "She was, it's a bad term, but kind of Pollyannaish about the industry."



Curtis stated that she believes Leigh, who passed away in 2004 from a private battle with vasculitis, would not have taken well to the #MeToo movement.



"I think the #MeToo movement would have really upset her," she continued. "It's not fair to unpack that, because she's dead and I'm going to put words in her mouth, but knowing her, I think she would not say that he misbehaved in any way"



"I don't think Janet would ever have acknowledged anything, because from her standpoint, she was just grateful," Curtis continued. "That was very much her take. I think she would have looked at it as, 'That was just the way it was.'"



Griffith, whose mother is actress Tippi Hedren, claimed Hitchcock was "very psychologically crazy" with her mother behind the scenes of the 1964 film Marnie. In 2016, the now 91-year-old actress claimed that the director stalked and sexually assaulted her in the 1960s.



She went on to explain that her mother stood up to Hitchcock at the time of the alleged harassment, which impacted her career.



"You know, she was of the #MeToo movement, and it was not accepted at that time. She was shunned and he made sure that she was shunned," the Working Girl star added.