Matt Reeves praises chemistry between Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz

Matt Reeves has hailed the "magical" chemistry between Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz on 'The Batman'.



The 55-year-old director has helmed the upcoming superhero film and has teased that viewers can expect big things from the relationship between Robert's Bruce Wayne/Batman and Zoe's Selina Kyle/Catwoman.



Speaking during the DC FanDome virtual event, where a new trailer for the blockbuster was released, Matt said: "There was just something very special and magical about the way (Pattinson and Kravitz) played off of each other right from the beginning.



"And so I just knew right away I was thinking, 'Well, there's just a really neat look.'



"I know you guys are friends. And so there was a great chemistry right from the beginning that I felt like there was a connection which you naturally had. And I feel like when we were filming, obviously that came out more and more."



Zoe also discussed how she feared missing out on the role during her screen test as she would be required to take off a helmet.



The 32-year-old star recalled: "I definitely remember because that (screen test) was basically my audition, right? You know, Rob is already cast and that was my audition, and I was really nervous. And I remember you gave me (a helmet).



"The hardest part to be honest on is the helmet I have that they were like, 'Here's this helmet', you know, and you have to like walk out, and then you take the helmet off and you do the scene.



"But it's like sometimes really hard to look like cool when you're taking off, like, get stuck. And I was like, 'This is how I lose the part. I lose the part because I can't take it off.'"