Shanna Moakler seemingly responds to Travis Barker's engagement news

Shanna Moakler has seemingly responded to her ex-husband Travis Barker’s engagement news.

The former Miss USA contestant, who was married to the Blink 182 drummer from 2004 to 2008, shared a series of mysterious posts after Barker confirmed he is set to wed Kourtney Kardashian.

“Temporarily closed for spiritual maintenance,” the 46-year-old posted on her Instagram Stories. “Tupac once said: Before you ask why someone hates you, ask yourself why you give a f**k.”

Barker and Moakler share two children – Landon, 18, and 15-year-old Alabama. Editors at Page Six reported that both attended a gathering to celebrate their father’s engagement, which took place on the beach in Montecito, California.

Each shared congratulatory messages for their dad on social media, with Landon uploading a video of the couple captioned, “So happy for me and my new family,” and Alabama writing: “Congratulations to my favorite humans!!” alongside a video of the ceremony set to Bruno Mars’s Marry You.

In June, Moakler alleged in an interview with Page Six that she was estranged from her children – blaming it on her ex’s new relationship with Kardashian. In turn, the two accused their mother of being an absentee parent, a claim she has since denied.

“I want them all to have a great relationship. I don’t have animosity toward them. I’m not jealous of them,” the model said at the time. “I wish them really truly nothing but the best. I just don’t want them interfering with my children and I’s relationships.”