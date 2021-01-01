Kate Beckinsale injured back while 'putting on a pair of leggings'

Kate Beckinsale was rushed to hospital last month after she injured her back "putting on a pair of leggings".

Back in September, the British actress took to Instagram to share a photo of herself in a hospital bed with an IV in her arm, and added in the caption: "Feeling a lot better. Thank you so much for your kind messages and love."

During an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Tuesday night, Kate revealed that she hadn't injured herself while filming her upcoming movie Prisoner's Daughter in Las Vegas, but instead hurt her back while getting changed.

"Having done eight or 900 action movies, I hurt myself putting on a pair of leggings in my hotel room," she quipped. "I was in my hotel room putting on a pair of leggings, and it felt like a sort of guitar string snapped and everything was horrible. I mean, worse than having a baby bad, like bad. I couldn't walk, I couldn't lie down, I couldn't sit down. I couldn't do anything."

Kate ended up being in such serious pain that she called for medical attention.

"Eventually, an ambulance came and they sort of rolled out a sheet and picked me up in it like a sort of sausage, and put me on a gurney," the 48-year-old recalled, adding: "I'm alright now."