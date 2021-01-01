Jason Momoa injured while filming Aquaman 2

Jason Momoa ha suffered several injries while filming Aquaman 2.



During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the 42-year-old actor revealed that he has had to fight through pain while working on the sequel to his 2018 hit.



"I messed up my eyes. I just got something in it that kinda cut it up, and then I've gotta get surgery,” the Dune star responded when asked if rumours of his injuries were true. “I have a hernia, I've got ribs out. I'm just getting beat up."



Momoa joked that he was “getting old” but assured fans that they were “going to love” the film, which is set to come out next year. DeGeneres asked whether the damage to his eye prevented him from seeing well, he said “I can see great, I’m good to go!”



The comedian referenced the star’s history of sustaining injuries – which include a broken femur and an eye injury that permanently scarred his face – quipping that he seems to get hurt on every movie he is in.



The Game of Thrones actor laughed and said it was due to this enthusiasm for this job, "I just kind of give it, yeah. I love my job and I get a little too excited, then the age thing, you know, I'm an aging superhero right now."