Issa Rae ending Insecure while cast and crew 'still love each other'

Issa Rae chose to wrap on Insecure after five seasons as she didn’t want to “overstay” her welcome.

Appearing on the Tamron Hall Show on Tuesday, the 36-year-old multi-hyphenate discussed the fifth and final season of her HBO hit. Rae, who is the creator and star of the acclaimed comedy-drama, explained that she and executive producer Prentice Penny agreed that five seasons is enough to complete the characters' journeys.

"I'm very conscious of people giving their time to the show and five years is a lot of time, and six years for some of us," she began. "And you know, from the writers to the crew to the actors, I knew, I'm like, 'We're gonna get tired of each other after maybe four years, five years. So, let's cut it short while we still love each other.'"

The actress shared that the show's production staff "love each other so much" but she didn't want to "overstay" her welcome.

"My mom was always like, 'Never overstay your welcome.' I'm just appreciative that people are gonna miss it. And you know, I hope that's still true when it ends,” Rae continued.

In July, the star tied the knot with longtime partner Louis Diame in the South of France.

"It was just a beautiful experience," the Emmy-nominee told Hall. "People tell you that it goes by fast, and they're right. But my thing was, it was a party. At the end of the day, it was just a big party. And it was a lot of fun."

She added, "I feel so blessed to be surrounded by people who took the time out to just come and celebrate, and that's something that I'll cherish for the rest of my life."