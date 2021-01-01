Mary Berry receives damehood

Mary Berry was officially made a Dame at an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle on Wednesday.



The former Great British Bake-Off judge was made a Dame Commander for her work in broadcasting, culinary arts, and charity work. In a video shared by royal officials from Clarence House after the ceremony, Berry smiled through her excitement at the honour.



"I can't tell you how exciting it was," the 86-year-old shared in the clip. "I kept thinking, 'I'm very thrilled – and isn't it beautiful!' I think when I go home I shall pin it and look at it. Lovely."



Speaking to The Evening Standard about the event, she said she only wished her parents were able to see her accomplishment, “I’m extremely proud and honored, I just wish my parents were here – they’re looking down and my children are quite excited."



"My aim is to pass on the skill that I love so much," Berry continued. "Because everybody has to cook each day, whether it’s a student or whatever it is, you’ve got to feed yourself so why not learn to do it well and enjoy it.”



Asked how she was planning to celebrate the achievement, she replied "We're going home for a sandwich, and the children are coming tonight."



Berry began her career as a culinary expert way back in 1970 when she published her first cook book - but truly found international fame alongside Paul Hollywood as the judging team on The Great British Bake Off in 2010.