Jamie Lee Curtis opens up about her daughter Ruby coming out as transgender

Jamie Lee Curtis is introducing the world to her daughter, Ruby.



In July, the Halloween Kills star revealed that the youngest of her three children is transgender. On Wednesday Curtis and her 25-year-old daughter spoke to People about her coming out journey, which the actress likened to "speaking a new language."



"I am new at it. I am not someone who is pretending to know much about it," the 62-year-old told People. "And I'm going to blow it, I'm going to make mistakes. I would like to try to avoid making big mistakes."



Curtis shared that learning new terminology required her to slow down her speech a little, explaining that "You become a little more mindful about what you're saying, how you're saying it. You still mess up; I've messed up today twice. We're human."



Ruby, who works as an editor, said she was "intimidated" to come out to Curtis and her father, director Christopher Guest, "It was scary - just the sheer fact of telling them something about me they didn't know. It was intimidating - but I wasn't worried. They had been so accepting of me my entire life."



The Freaky Friday star confessed that she and her husband still slip up with using the correct pronouns for Ruby, but emphasised that she is a "grateful student."



"I am here to support Ruby," Curtis continued. "That is my job, just as it is to care and love and support her older sister, Annie, in her journeys. I'm a grateful student. I'm learning so much from Ruby. The conversation is ongoing. But I want to know: How can I do this better?"



"You've done the most you can, and that's all I want," Ruby replied. "Helping others is something everyone should do. I don't think it's only our household thing. It should be a human thing."