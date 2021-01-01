Freida Pinto secretly married fiancé during Covid-19 lockdown

Freida Pinto married her fiancé in a secret ceremony during the Covid-19 lockdown.



The Slumdog Millionaire actress, who is expecting her first child, revealed during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Wednesday that she and longtime love Cory Tran eloped a few months ago.



"We're already married! It's a very romantic story if you must know," the 37-year-old laughed to host Kelly. "When we got engaged we thought we'd have this most magical wedding.



"But then Covid happened and it's still happening and we just realised we'd be planning this for the rest of our lives and never doing it. So, we decided one day to go to the Honda Center in Anaheim (California). Honestly, I have to say if any of you have planned a wedding, you probably know this, I do not want stomach ulcers from planning my own wedding."



Frieda went on insist she wouldn't change anything about her special day.



"This was perfect," she smiled. "It was absolutely perfect. We got married and then we got to go home and take an afternoon nap."



Frieda and photographer Cory announced their engagement in November 2019.