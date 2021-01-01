Kate Beckinsale believes 'high IQ' is a 'handicap' in Hollywood

Kate Beckinsale has claimed her "very high IQ" has been a "handicap" for her Hollywood career.

During an appearance on The Howard Stern Show on Wednesday, the host asked the British actress what her IQ was, and she noted it was "very high".

Kate, who studied French and Russian literature at Oxford University, then called her mother Judy Loe to confirm what the result was from when she was tested as a child.

"I think she had me tested because very bright children are near unbearable," she laughed, to which Howard responded: "I wish I had an IQ of 152."

Kate insisted, "You don't," and explained, "Every single doctor, every single person I've ever come across has said, 'You'd be so much happier if you were 30 per cent less smart.' It's no good to me, though. It's really not helpful to me in my career. I just think it might have been a handicap actually."

Typically, a high IQ is considered to be over the 100 mark, with extreme intelligence rated as 130 and above.

To conclude the chat, Howard asked Kate whether her intelligence has impacted her romantic relationships.

"I've always found I can forgive an awful lot if somebody's funny. So, there's a certain degree of intelligence in somebody funny that I'm able to mess with," the 48-year-old added.