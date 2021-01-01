Jon Stewart defends Dave Chappelle amid backlash

Jon Stewart believes the backlash against his friend, Dave Chappelle, is a result of "miscommunication."

On Thursday, the 58-year-old comedian was asked to weigh in on the controversy surrounding Chappelle's recent Netflix special, The Closer, which triggered Netflix employees to stage a walk-out the day before. Stewart told TMZ the Chappelle Show star was one of his "favourite people on the planet" and argued the backlash may be due to miscommunication.

"That's a different element but I know he's one of my favourite people on the planet and he's just a good, decent... you know, if there is any miscommunication, I'm sure that - I love that dude, like as a person," the funnyman said. "He's warm and wise and all those things."

The walkout was planned after internal memos from the streaming platform's co-CEO Ted Sarandos reinforced the company's stance to keep the special on the platform. Attendees held signs that read "Trans lives matter" and "Transphobia is not a joke" in response.

When asked if the embattled comedian should engage with protesters about his remarks to address their concerns, The Problem with Jon Stewart host said that a conversation may lead to greater understanding.

"Look, if this spurs a conversation where people get more on the same page in terms of understanding that'd be great but I know his intention is never hurtful - like, he's just not that kind of person," he said of the 48-year-old. "And if it is (hurtful), it's certainly unintentional. He's really - he's a good man."