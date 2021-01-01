Alec Baldwin shares 'shock and sadness' over tragic death of Rust cinematographer

Alec Baldwin has broken his silence over the tragic death of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

On Thursday, the actor had been filming the project at the Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe, New Mexico, when he discharged a prop firearm, accidentally killing Hutchins, 42, and wounding director Joel Souza.

Baldwin was photographed appearing deeply shaken and upset shortly after the incident occurred, and on Friday, he issued a statement declaring his immense sadness.

"There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours," the 63-year-old wrote on his Twitter page. "I'm fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna."

Baldwin did not add any further comment.

Earlier, police officials reported that no one had been arrested and no charges had been filed, with the accident still under "open and active" investigation.

Hutchins was dubbed a "rising star" by editors at the American Cinematographer in 2019. She graduated from the American Film Institute in 2015 and had worked on several short films, including the Joe Manganiello-led feature Archenemy, which was released in 2020. Michael Pessah, a friend of Hutchins, called her "a wonderful, positive, creative person" who was excited about her future in filmmaking.