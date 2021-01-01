Vin Diesel walks Paul Walker's daughter Meadow down the aisle

Vin Diesel played a big part in Meadow Walker's wedding.



Meadow, the daughter of late actor Paul Walker, tied the knot with boyfriend Louis Thornton-Allan at a private beachfront ceremony in the Dominican Republic earlier this month.



Sharing photos from her big day on Instagram on Friday, she revealed that her father's Fast and the Furious co-star and best friend Diesel - who is also her godfather - walked her down the aisle.



Other co-stars of her late father were also in attendance, including Jordana Brewster, who plays Walker's onscreen wife in the film franchise. She can be seen hugging the 22-year-old before she walks down the aisle.



"We couldn't have imagined it to be any more perfect and personal," Meadow said of the ceremony in an interview with Vogue. "And honestly it was easy and simple. Louis and I knew exactly what we wanted from the start. It was a very intimate celebration."



"We were all barefoot, dancing in the sand," she continued. "To finish the night, there was a wonderful display of fireworks, and we lit lanterns into the picturesque night sky."



The couple's wedding comes two months after they announced their engagement.



Walker was killed in a high-speed single-vehicle collision in 2013 at the age of 40. Meadow was 15 at the time of the accident.