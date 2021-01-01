Jamie Chung and Bryan Greenberg welcome twins

Jamie Chung and Bryan Greenberg have welcomed twins.

The One Tree Hill actor surprised his Instagram followers on Sunday when he shared a video of the two newborns snuggling up on his chest and wrote in the caption, "We got double the trouble now @jamiejchung," with emojis of two babies.

The 43-year-old actor didn't share when they welcomed the twins into the world or divulge their names. The twins' arrival has come as a big surprise to their fans and friends as they didn't publicly announce they were expecting.

The Lovecraft Country actress, 38, simply posted two heart emojis in the comments and shared Greenberg's video on her Instagram Stories. She has yet to write her own post.

Celebrity friends expressed their surprise in the comments, with Mindy Kaling writing, "Omg omg!!! Congrats!!" and Hilary Duff commenting, "Whaaaaaaaat!!!!!" with several heart emojis.

In March 2019, the Sucker Punch actress revealed she was freezing her eggs to give herself "options" in the future.

"I'm buying time. I'm unsure and scared and hopeful. I have the best life partner a person can ask for and I know I want to one day raise a child with Bryan," she wrote on Instagram. "I'm just unsure when that will happen. And I realized that's ok. It's ok to be unsure when the time is right. And a lot of people have told me that 'There is no right time. Just do it! What are you waiting for?! It's the best thing to have ever happened to us!!' And I believe it all but I'm going at the pace that's right for me because I'm not ready just yet."

Chung and Greenberg married in October 2015 after three years of dating.