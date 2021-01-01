Chrissy Teigen travels with late son Jack's ashes

Chrissy Teigen often travels with the ashes of her late son.

The TV personality and her musician husband John Legend sadly announced in September 2020 that they had lost their unborn baby, whom they had named Jack, after Chrissy suffered serious pregnancy complications and bleeding.

Reflecting on the sad time, the 35-year-old explained in an interview with Scary Mommy that she and John have been very open with daughter Luna, five, and three-year-old son Miles about Jack, and the children often want to talk about him.

"At school when they draw things, they draw him as an angel. We talk about it a lot. What felt comfortable for our family was him always being around. Whether we go on a vacation or something, they always say, 'Don't forget baby Jack.' And then I have to pack him up," she shared. "And then, we get to where we're going, they're like, 'Oh my gosh, he must be thirsty.' This might sound crazy to people, but they'll put a little glass of water next to his little box of ashes. And they really love being a part of it."

Chrissy went on to discuss how she was candid about her pregnancy difficulties in conversations with Luna and Miles, and although she has focused on healing in the past year, she still struggles to comprehend the difficult period in her life.

"I don't think they'll ever quite understand why he didn't make it, in the way that I don't understand," the star continued. "I had a placental abruption, and I keep having to ask my doctor, 'OK, but why? Why wasn't it able to work? Why didn't we just keep going?' And they were like, 'We physically would've run out of blood in the hospital. Were we going to do that for 20 weeks in the hospital?' That's still something that I'm coming to terms with, why we gave up."