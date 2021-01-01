Kim Kardashian has 'a ways to go' before passing bar exam

Kim Kardashian has a long road ahead of her before she becomes a lawyer.

In the November issue of WSJ. Magazine, the 41-year-old reality star opened up about her hopes to become a lawyer after beginning an apprenticeship in 2019.

"I do have a ways to go," the SKIMS founder admitted.

Kardashian is taking an unusual route to gain her law degree - in California, prospective lawyers can forgo law school in favour of independent study or a four-year apprenticeship at a law practice. Kardashian revealed her intentions to complete an apprenticeship after successfully lobbying former U.S. President Donald Trump to commute the life sentence of Alice Marie Johnson, a non-violent drug offender, in 2018.

Earlier this year, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star told fans about her experience taking an introductory bar exam, which she failed. To pass, students need at least a 560 score, but she completed the "baby bar" with a 474.

"We talked about it for sure when I was in college, but I wasn't that serious," she said of her decision after a career mainly focused on business and television.

As for her long-term goals, Kardashian wants to give back, saying, "Hopefully one day I can start a law firm where we can help people pro bono and hire people who were formerly incarcerated."

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Kardashian previously attended Pierce College in Los Angeles, but never completed her degree.