Priyanka Chopra gets candid about 'pressure' to be 'sample size'

Priyanka Chopra has opened up the "pressure" she feels to look a "certain way".



During an interview with the Sunday Telegraph's Stella magazine, the Quantico actress and former pageant winner admitted that she hasn't always felt confident in her body.



"In the past, I always felt pressure to look a certain way. I have been raised with unrealistic beauty standards my whole life - we all have," she explained. "Growing up, I believed everything had to be perfect, skinny or sample size, and airbrushed. It has taken me time to come to terms with my natural skin and natural hair texture."



Chopra revealed that she once needed professional hair and make-up before every interview, but in recent years has opted to do her own.



"I'm now comfortable in my own skin," the 39-year-old said. "I can work with brands that are about individuality and expressing yourself."



Earlier this month, the former Miss World winner revealed on the VS Voices podcast that she received backlash for gaining weight in her 30s, which launched a "dark phase" in her life.



"I went through struggle because I used to get online grief from people like, 'You are looking different, you are ageing', this and that. It messed with my mind at that time," she recalled. "Obviously, being raised in the industry and having such a tight lens on what my shape was, what my figure was or what my measurements were, minutely looking at every part of me, I kind of grew up for a while in my 20s, thinking that was normal."