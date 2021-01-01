Amanda Seyfried opens up about 'tricky' birth of son

Amanda Seyfried is still recovering from the "tricky" birth of her second child.

During an interview panel following a screening of her latest film, A Mouthful of Air, the 35-year-old actress spoke to People about the complications surrounding the delivery of her son Tommy, who was born in September 2020.

"I had something that went wrong with my second birth," she began. "The baby was O.K. but it was tricky and it was painful and it didn't have to happen, and it did so it added an extra level of trauma."

Following the painful complications, the Oscar nominee noted the healing process was derailed by medical bills.

"I went to the doctor every week at the end of my pregnancy and all of sudden it's like, 'Bye, here's some hospital bills!' I mean, I kept receiving them and I'm still healing from something," Seyfried sighed.

The Mamma Mia! star did not go into specifics about the medical issue, but explained it was a "spinal thing" that was "very physical" and that she is now on the mend.

Seyfried and her husband Thomas Sadoski announced the birth of their second child in December of last year.

The couple also has a four-year-old daughter, Nina. Asked how she handled parenting two children while she was in recovery, Seyfried replied, "You just do."

"At that point, I'm very freshly out of the hospital, I had to feed him," she continued. "My husband was with my daughter and I had people that could drive me back to the hospital."