Chrissy Teigen insists online bullying controversy made her a 'better' person

Chrissy Teigen is "glad" her online bullying controversy came to light.

Earlier this year, the model issued an apology to Courtney Stodden as part of a lengthy blog post in which she admitted to cyberbullying and "trolling" the reality TV star in the past.

Reflecting on the public backlash during an appearance on the Today Show on Tuesday, Chrissy insisted she was pleased it happened as it forced her to address certain aspects of her life.

"There's that old cliché like I'm glad it happened, but truly it made me a stronger person, a better person," she said, adding that she has attempted to reach out to other people on social media who she had trolled in the past. "Having this period of time to digest it all and to look back and to realize that honestly there's always so much time to grow and to learn and to become more empathetic."

Elsewhere in the chat, Chrissy revealed she has now been sober for 100 days, having made the call to give up alcohol after she realised her drinking had become "kind of an issue".

"I'm actually 100 days sober today and I'm so excited," the 35-year-old added. "I feel so good, I feel very clear-headed. I feel like I've done the work and I just hope these people can forgive and be able to welcome the fact that, hopefully, they've seen me be better."