Miranda Cosgrove left with hole in leg after 2011 bus crash

Miranda Cosgrove was left with a mysterious hole in her leg following a 2011 bus crash.

During a recent episode of the HypochondriActor podcast, hosted by Sean Hayes and Dr. Priyanka Wali, the 28-year-old actress shared that she still has a hole in her leg from a 2011 bus crash.

The accident, which occurred while she was on tour with her band, left the actress with a broken ankle. Once doctors removed the cast on her leg, she noticed the strange hole about five inches above her ankle, and when she asked doctors about the mark, they had no explanation.

"It was so strange, because when I woke up, I had a cast on, like a soft cast, and then later I went back and they removed it," the iCarly star recalled. "And then that's when I noticed the hole. And I was asking questions like, 'What's this? What's that?' And then I was like, 'Wait, why is there a hole in my leg?' So they were like, 'Oh, we didn't do that.'"

Wali, who is certified in internal medicine, offered the star a few "theories" as to how the hole in her leg got there, suggesting that when doctors operated on her ankle, they used a rod to stabilise her leg. However, Wali said that "your surgeon would know that they did that" so she wasn't sure why they didn't provide answers.

Cosgrove later clarified that there’s a scab over the hole now.