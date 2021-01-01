B.J. Novak reveals why his face appears on random products

B.J. Novak has explained why fans may see his face on a variety of products.



Taking to his Instagram Stories on Tuesday, the 42-year-old actor explained that a long time ago, a photo of him was accidentally marked as public domain. Since then, his likeness has been added to a wide variety of products.



"Years ago, someone mistakenly put an image of me on a public domain site," The Office U.S. alum wrote. "And now apparently I am on products all around the world."



Novak then shared examples of his face on products all over the world, including a rain poncho in Los Angeles, face paint in Uruguay, cologne in Sweden, and electric hair clippers.



Instagram Stories posts expire after 24 hours, but Novak has opted to keep the bizarre product examples on his page under a highlight titled "Modeling".



While the process to remove his photo from the public domain is fairly simple and could have been done years ago, Novak has not done so because he's "too amused to do anything about it".