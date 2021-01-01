Kristen Stewart believes Spencer was 'led with love and curiosity' about Princess Diana

Kristen Stewart has insisted her new film Spencer was made with "love and curiosity" for Princess Diana.

At the premiere in Los Angeles on Tuesday, the 31-year-old actress addressed fan hesitation to see the picture, which follows three days in the life of Princess Diana, played by Stewart, over Christmas in the early '90s before she decides to leave Prince Charles.

"If they want to spend their time indulging their own curiosities about ours, I would say that we led with love," the actress told Entertainment Tonight. "The only reason we made this movie is because that person that we will never be able to know is somebody that influenced us intimately and we're still talking about her."

The Twilight star added that she believes Diana, the mother of Princes William and Harry, would be proud of the legacy she left behind.

"(Diana's) very literal legacy that she left behind in her boys are - for me, as somebody who attempted to dream about her and her life and imagine what her life must have felt like, in a way that is not even remotely an authority, this is too personal - being somebody that played Diana, she would be so proud," she explained.

The actress reiterated that filmmakers "professed to know nothing" for sure about the royal's life and that they are "literally just sort of admirers".

Spencer opens in cinemas next month.