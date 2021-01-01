Alyssa Milano has 'guilt' about Shannen Doherty feud

Alyssa Milano feels "guilt" over the part she played in her feud with Charmed co-star Shannen Doherty.



Doherty left the drama in 2001 after three seasons and it was reported that the reason for her departure was because of tensions with Milano. While promoting her new book of personal essays, Sorry Not Sorry, Milano addressed the status of her relationship with the Heathers star, describing it as "cordial".



"I would say we are cordial," she explained to Entertainment Tonight. "You know, I could take responsibility for a lot of our tension that we had. I think a lot of our struggle came from feeling that I was in competition rather than it being that sisterhood that the show was so much about. And I have some guilt about my part in that."



The Who’s The Boss star recalled reaching out to Doherty after she announced she was battling breast cancer in 2015. After three years of remission, the 50-year-old actress shared last year that her cancer had returned and she is currently in treatment.



"When I heard about her diagnosis, I reached out to her," Milano said. "And I will send her DMs (direct messages) every couple of months to just check-in. I have respect for her. Great actress, loves her family so much, and I just wish I could've felt strong enough in who I was to recognise that back then."